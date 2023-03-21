Child injured in dogs attack in old city of Hyderabad



A four-year-old child was attacked by dogs in the old city of Hyderabad. In the incident that took place in Kanchan Bagh, the seriously injured boy is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to details, a four-year-old boy Vishrudh, a resident of Rakshapuram in the old city, had gone with his family members to attend a function on Sunday night. The boy was playing near the township when five dogs attacked him.

The dogs but the boy’s head, stomach, back, arms and legs and seriously injured him.

The boy is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.