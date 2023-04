CM KCR to host iftar party on this date



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has announced to host iftar party on April 12 for Muslim brothers.

This time too the Iftar party by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao will be held at the LB Stadium.

In this regard, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao instructed his secretary Bhupal Reddy to make arrangements for organizing Iftar party.