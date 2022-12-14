CM KCR trying to protect Kavitha from liquor scam: MLC Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress leader and party MLC T. Jeevan Reddy today claimed that CM KCR was trying his best to protect his daughter K. Kavitha from the sensational liquor scam. He mocked that the CM, who promised to send his own family members to jail if they committed mistakes, was now making all out efforts to protect his daughter.

Referring to the visit of Kavitha to CM camp office Pragathi Bhavan soon after completion of her interrogation by the CBI officials, he asked the CM if he had built his camp office to hold meeting over the CBI and the ED cases.

Speaking to media persons along with TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, he raised the issue of the police raids on the office of the Congress party’s war room in Madhapur and added that he was strongly condemning the raids. He alleged that the CM had formed his BRS party in order to hide his mistakes and corruption from the eyes of the people of the State and the country.

Mahesh Goud alleged that several scams took place in the rule of BRS party in the last eight years and added that scams like liquor scam and Kaleswaram scam were some of them. Targeting the State police, he alleged that some police officials were acting as the workers of the BRS party.

Goud condemned the raids of the cyber crime police on the social media office of his party in Madhapur. He alleged that the police arrested the leaders, who questioned them on their raids. He alleged that there was a secret agreement between the BRS and the BJP in Telangana. Goud said the Congress party would continue to fight on behalf of the people of the State as it has their complete support. (NSS)