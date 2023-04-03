Hyderabad

Consul General of Turkiye visits MANUU, Meets VC

The consul general discussed the possibility of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkish Universities and MANUU in academic programmes.

Hyderabad: Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General, Consulate of the Republic of Turkiye visited Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today evening and met the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan.

The consul general discussed the possibility of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkish Universities and MANUU in academic programmes.

Prof. Ainul Hasan during meeting with the visiting diplomat pointed out potential areas of collaboration.

The proposed collaboration is expected to benefit and promote academic and cultural exchange between India and Turkiye.

Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD-I, was also present during the meeting.

