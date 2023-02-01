Hyderabad

Couple kills self in Hyderabad

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 1 February 2023 - 12:14
Hyderabad: A couple allegedly committed suicide at their residence in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area, police said.

Somireddy (65) and Manjula (58) were found dead at Venkatrao Nagar colony.

Manjula hanged herself while Somireddy is suspected to have consumed pesticide.

The incident came to light late Tuesday when Manjula’s brother Venkata Reddy went to her house after she did not respond to his repeated phone calls.

Venkata Reddy alerted the police, who shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation. Police suspect that the couple took the extreme step due to ill-health.

The couple is survived by two sons. While the elder son stays separately in the Miyapur area in the city, the younger son works abroad.

