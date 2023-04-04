Date for payment of first installment extended for Hajj pilgrims

Mr. Mohammad Saleem Chairman Telangana State Hajj Committee Mr. B. Shafiullah (IFS) Executive Officer Hajj Committee said in a joint press statement that 5278 Haj pilgrims from Telangana State were selected through online draw.



Selected Hajj pilgrims should know that the date for payment of 1st installment has been extended till Wednesday/April 12. After payment, download the copy of Hajj application and declaration, medical certificates in prescribed form prescribed by Hajj Committee of India duly signed by Government Medical Officer or Government Doctor.

After paying the first installment of Hajj, the selected Hajj pilgrims should submit original international passport, copy of Hajj application form, medical certificate, payment slip, two passport size photographs with white background, covid-19 certificate and Bank details to Telangana State Haj Committee before Friday 14th April.



Muhammad Saleem Chairman Telangana State Haj Committee further informed that the amount of first installment of Hajj should be paid through State Bank of India or Union Bank of India. Online challan can be downloaded from www.hajcommittee.gov.in.



For more details contact www.hajcommittee.gov.in or phone number 040-23298793 or visit Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad

