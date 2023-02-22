Day after 4-yr-old’s death, two more stray dogs attack reported in Hyderabad & Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Just a day after the killing of four-year-old Pradeep by stray dogs in Amberpet, two more incidents of stray dog attacks on young boys were reported from Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad and Karimnagar. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to sources, a young boy, identified as Rishi, was playing outside his house in Chaitanyapuri of Hyderabad when he was attacked and bitten by a pack of street dogs on Tuesday. He received critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He reportedly sustained grievous injuries due to dogs bite.

In another incident, a pack of stray dogs badly mauled a student of a SC hostel in Karimnagar. The street dogs reportedly barged into the Sankarapatnam SC Hostel and pounced on the student, named Sumanth. With serious bite wounds, he was admitted to a nearby hospital.