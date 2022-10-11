Did not insult any religious figure: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Responding to the BJPs show cause notice for making controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad and outraging religious feelings, Telangana legislator T Raja Singh on Monday wrote that nothing was said against any religion or religious figures in the video. My tone was not harsh. I did not take any name and did not deliberately offend the followers of any religion.

He added, ‘I made a video to make people understand how Munawar Faruqui does his show.’

Raja Singh alleged that the state government filed a false case against at the behest of MIM.

The BJP Central Disciplinary Committee had issued show cause notice to T Raja Singh after a video he had posted on YouTube sparked a controversy.

Raja Singh claimed that he neither belittled any religion nor did he criticise the Gods of any religion in his video.

He added that he only imitated Munawar Faruqui, that too, based on the information provided on Google.

He claimed that he had not violated the party’s constitution during the last 8 years as a member of the assembly.

Gosha Mahal MLA further wrote that every time he criticizes MIM, they try to convince that I have made a statement against Muslims.