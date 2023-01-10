DoPT issues relieve order to Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: With the High Court dismissing an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) for continuing Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in the Telangana cadre, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Tuesday issued his relieve order in this regard, asking Somesh Kumar to submit his joining report with Andhra Pradesh government by January 12.

With Somesh Kumar relieving from the service, it has become a certain for the Telangana government to appoint new Chief Secretary for the State.

According to sources, the names of two senior IAS officers -Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Information Commissioner Arvind Kumar and Principal Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao are doing rounds. Both officers are belonged to 1991 batch.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to take a decision in next twenty four hours on the appointment of new chief secretary after considering various options.