Double-decker buses return to Hyderabad after two decades

Hyderabad: After two decades, double-decker buses returned on the roads of Hyderabad with the launch of three electric double-decker buses on Tuesday.

With the Formula E-prix scheduled in Hyderabad on February 11, these buses will be predominantly plying around the race track covering Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Paradise, and Nizam College stretch. After February 11, the buses are planned to be used along a heritage circuit to augment tourism for the city.

Double-decker buses have a historical relevance in Hyderabad. The conventional double decker buses were started by the Nizam and plied in the city up until 2003.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari flagged off the buses in presence of Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, and Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar.

Following a request from a citizen on Twitter, the Minister, reminiscing fond memories of traveling in those buses, instructed the officials to explore the possibility of bringing back double-decker buses.

As per his instructions, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) placed an order for six electric double decker buses out of which three buses were delivered and inaugurated on Tuesday. The remaining three buses are also expected soon.

HMDA plans to extend this fleet up to 20 buses. According to officials, the price of each bus is 2.16 crores and comes with an AMC of 7 years.

The buses have a seating capacity of 65 passengers plus driver. They are completely electric with a range of 150 kilometers in a single charge and can be charged fully in 2-2.5 hours. The total length of these buses is 9.8 metres and height is 4.7 metres.