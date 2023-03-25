Hyderabad

ED attaches Nowhera Shaikh’s assets worth Rs 33 crore

Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 33.06 crore, including 24 personal and corporate assets, of Nowhera Shaikh, MD of the companies, in the Hera Gold case. 

Reportedly the ED has seized assets worth around Rs 367 crore in the past in this case. With the latest development, ED has announced that the assets attached by ED have reached Rs 400 crore. 

For the unversed, ED authorities had registered a case of money laundering in the year 2018 against Nowhera Shaikh, who was facing allegations of delay in payment after receiving nearly 500 crores from the depositors.

