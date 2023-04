Mr. Haroon Khan, a well-known personality of Hyderabad and former corporator of Majlis Ittehad al-Muslimeen, passed away today on April 4.

The funeral prayer will be offered after the Isha prayer at the Ghasalaun ki Masjid and the burial will take place in the graveyard of Hazrat Mir Momin Sahib.

Mr Haroon Khan was the cousin of MIM MLA Mr. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan.