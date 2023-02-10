Ex-NASSCOM president Chandrasekhar receives HYSEA award

Hyderabad: Former IAS officer and ex-President of NASSCOM, R. Chandrasekhar, was on Thursday conferred with the HYSEA Lifetime achievement award.

Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao presented the award to Chandrasekhar at the 30th HYSEA Annual Summit and Awards 2023.

Chandrashekhar, the Chairman of Centre for the Digital Future and former Chairman of Telecom Commission and Secretary in the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India, has been conferred the award for his stellar contribution to the IT industry and the Hyderabad industry in particular.

Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) organised the 30th edition of its prestigious annual summit featuring a conference, product expo and annual industry awards. The theme for this year’s conference was ‘Re-Imagine, Re-Think and Re-Build the Future’.

“We believe Telangana’s IT industry is at the tipping point. At this opportune time, we must rethink, reimagine, and rebuild the future,” said Manisha Saboo, President, HYSEA.

“In the next three years, India is expected to add two million IT jobs and only about 30-40 per cent of this will be from traditional IT services organisations and the rest will be from GCC and startups,” she said.