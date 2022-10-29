Exhibition of models based on the Seeratun Nabi tomorrow

An exhibition of models based on the seerah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is being organised at Shahi Masjid Public Garden on Sunday, October 30. The exhibition is being organised under the patronage of Maulana Dr Ahsan bin Muhammad Alhamoomi Alquadri, Khateeb Shahi Masjid Public Garden Nampally.

Girls students of Madrasa Alhamoomi have prepared the models based on the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and will also explain them to the visitors.

The life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) right from his birth to his return to his heavenly abode will be displayed through the models.

Both the Makki and Madani periods will be covered. Models of important events will be showcased chronologically in the form of projects.

In just one to one and a half hours one will be able to know about the complete seerah of Prophet (peace be upon him), his family, his lineage, his wives and his children etc.

Everyone specially girls, ladies and students are requested to visit the exhibition.