Fateh Darwaza murder case: Basit Ali killed by uncle’s wife; here’s why

Hyderabad: The Kamatipura police have solved the suspicious death case of a software engineer and arrested four people, including uncle’s wife of the deceased.

The victim has been identified as Mir Basit Ali, 30, an IT employee and a resident of Fateh Darwaza. Basit had lost both his parents and lived in a 500 square yard house in Kamatipura Fateh Darwaza. After the death of his parents, he was taken care of and brought up by his paternal uncle’s wife, Shakira Begum.

Of late Shakira Begum and Basit Ali were on war path over the property and rent of the three-storey building. Shakira Begum took help of one Syed Irfan, who agrees to help her kill Basit Ali. On December 20, when Basit Ali was alone at home, Syed Irfan along with Shiva and Syed Azeem killed him.

Police Inspector T Komaraiah of Kamatipura police station told that when Basit was unconscious, Syed Irfan forcibly took his left hand thumb impression on a gift deed in favor of Shakira Begum and then strangulated him. In order to make it appear that the deceased had committed suicide under intoxication, they put whiskey in his mouth. He added.

Basit’s Uncle’s wife Shakira Begum a widower, 39, Syed Irfan, 30, a property dealing agent, Shiva Kumar, 35, an event manager, and Syed Azim, 18, a private employee have been arrested in this connection.