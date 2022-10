Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s father Mohammad Azizuddin passes away

Hyderabad: Mr. Mohammad Azizuddin, father of former captain of Indian cricket team and president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, Mohammad Azharuddin, passed away today.

The funeral prayer will be held tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after Zuhr prayer at Masjid_e_Baqi, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

According to Urdu Leaks, Muhammad Azharuddin’s brother-in-law, Mr. Muhammad Khaliqur Rehman informed this.