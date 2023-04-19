Former Hyderabad Ranji player Abdul Azeem passes away

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad cricketer and best opener of the domestic circuit, Abdul Azeem passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was on dialysis for a long time. He was 62 years old and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to sources, Azim underwent a kidney transplant in February 2023 and had been on dialysis for a long time before breathing his last. He was a highly respected figure in Hyderabad cricket circles during his time with the great domestic team.

He was a consummate gentleman on and off the field as evidenced by his decision to resign from his post as selector of the Hyderabad Cricket Players Association (HCA) as he believed the correct protocol was not being implemented when selecting state teams.

During his tenure as a professional cricketer, Azeem played 73 first-class matches and scored a total of 4644 runs at a decent average of 43.40. He scored 12 centuries and 28 fifties in his 114 innings. Azeem holds the distinction of scoring a triple century against Tamil Nadu in the 1986 Ranji season.

