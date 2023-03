Former News Editor Doordarshan Abid Siddiqui passes away



Mr. Abid Zainul Abidin Siddiqui popularly known as Abid Siddiqui, son of late Qazi Burhanuddin Siddiqui, resident of Qadir Bagh, Nanal Nagar passed away on the morning of Saturday 18th March.

He was survived by wife, two children Mr. Muhammad Irfan Siddiqui, Mr. Muhammad Imran Siddiqui and a daughter.

He was the News Editor of Doordarshan Hyderabad. The funeral prayer was performed after Asr prayer at Noor Masjid, Qazipura.

Burial took place in the Dargah of Hazrat Yahya Pasha Qadri at Misriganj. Fatiha Seyum’ was scheduled for Sunday 19th March at Masjid Ibrahim Qadir Bagh Nanal Nagar after Asr Namaz.

For more details contact phone numbers 9000188007 or 7675036790.