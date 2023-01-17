Four members of a family found dead in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

Vivin Pratap, working as design manager with a car company in Chennai, his wife Sindhura, 32, manager of a Bank of Baroda branch in Hyderabad, their six-year daughter Adhya, and his mother Rajati, 65, were found dead in their house in Tarnaka area under Osmania University Police Station limits.

Relatives of Sindhura alerted the police after she and other family members did not respond to the phone calls. They said she was depressed for the last few days. Police rushed to the house and broke open the door.

While Pratap was found hanging in one room, the other three were lying dead in other rooms. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Police suspect Pratap killed his mother, wife and daughter before taking the extreme step.

The couple hailing from Chennai were reportedly having differences over the shifting to Chennai.