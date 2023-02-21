Four-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Bagh Amberpet here on Sunday.

Police said the boy was identified as Pradeep.

The boy’s father gangadhar is residing at Erukala Basthi in Bagh Amberpet area.

On Sunday he brought his six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son Pradeep to the car servicing centre where he is working.

When Gangadhar was busy with his work, his son Pradeep came on the road. All of a sudden five stray dogs attacked the boy and bitten him all over the body causing serious injuries.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The entire incident was caught in CCTV camera and the video has gone viral in social media sending shock waves.

The heart-wrenching incident occurred in a car servicing centre where the boy’s father Gangadhar was working as watchman.

Sunday being a holiday, Gangadhar had taken his wife, six-year-old daughter and son Pradeep to show them his place of work. After leaving his wife and daughter in a cabin in the parking area, Gangadhar took his son into the service centre.

When Gangadhar left with another watchman to some other area for some work, Pradeep started walking towards the parking area to play with his sister. Suddenly a pack of stray dogs attacked him. When the child fell down, they all pounced on him and bit him all over.

Hearing the cries of her brother, the girl rushed there and ran out to call his father. Gangadhar chased away the dogs and took the badly injured son to a hospital but by then he had succumbed.

According to police, Gangadhar had migrated to Hyderabad from Nizamabad four years ago for livelihood and had started working as a watchman in the service centre in Amberpet area. The family was living in a colony in the same area.

This is the second such incident in Hyderabad in less than a year. In April, 2022, stray dogs mauled to death a two-year-old boy in Bada Bazar area of Golconda.

Anas Ahmed, who was playing near his house, was attacked by a pack of dogs. They dragged him to the adjoining military area.

The toddler had sustained grievous injuries and died before he could be taken to hospital.

Disturbing CCTV visuals of the hapless child being attacked and dragged by dogs had emerged, triggering public outrage.