Geophysical survey of MANUU campus by NGRI

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) organized a programme “Generating Geoscientific Knowledge” to know geoscientific information of the subsurface of MANUU under Jal Shakti Abhiyan on October 15, 2022.

A day long geophysical surveys mainly Electrical Resistivity Imaging (ERI/ERT) covering almost 50% of the campus has been carried out by CSIR-NGRI.

The chief guest, Dr. Pandit Madhnure, Director, Telangana State Ground Water Department in his inaugural address said geophysical is the easiest and cheapest method to know sub surface of water beneath earth.

He also assured all support from his department including establishment of a piezometer with Automatic Water Level Recorder in the MANUU campus.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor in his presidential address spoke on various scientific plans for water management at MANUU.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, also addressed on the occasion.

Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, School of Sciences & Chairman, Jal Shakti Abhiyan while speaking on the importance and need of such survey, informed that with result of this campaign an elaborate geo-scientific knowledge would be generated and can be used in multifarious applications such as favourable location for drilling bore-wells, constructing the cellars, underground parking, planning building foundation in addition to water conservation and the management.

Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Head, Department of MCJ delivered the welcome address and convened the program.

Dr. Tanvi Arora, member of the expert team from CSIR-NGRI explained this non-invasive method in determining the detailed sub-surface information and the planning of the survey.

Mr. Iqbal Khan, Assistant Professor, Polytechnic proposed vote of thanks.

Later a team of three senior scientists and two technical officers from CSIR-NGRI together with 20 young trainees carried out the survey.

MANUU has started several new and innovative approaches for water conservation and reuse etc. under Jal Shakti Abhiyan to achieve self-reliance in water demand of the campus.