GHMC slaps a fine of Rs 50000 to a shopping mall in Hyderabad

GHMC has fined Kukatpally Manjira Mall for illegally collecting parking fees. A fine of Rs 50,000 has been imposed for illegally collecting parking charges in the mall.

A victim complained through the Central Enforcement Cell app that parking fees were being charged illegally at Manjira Mall and also uploaded the receipt paid for parking at Manjira Mall.

The CEC app has confirmed that the mall management is charging parking fees. The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Enforcement Department imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the shopping complex.