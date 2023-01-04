Good news for Numaish visitors travelling in Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing Numaish, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) will run metro rail on corridors 1 and 3 till midnight for the benefit of people visiting the All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally.

Train service timings have been extended by an hour till 12:00 am. HMR has announced extension on Corridor One or Red Line (L.B. Nagar to Miyapur) and Corridor Three or Blue Line (Nagole to Raidurg).

The last train will start from respective terminal stations at 12 midnight and reach the final destinations by about 1 a.m.

Number of ticket counters has been increased to 6 from the existing 4 at Gandhi Bhawan to ensure seamless experience for commuters while visiting Numaish.

The All India Industrial Exhibition or Numaish is one of the city’s popular and biggest trade fairs.

Numaish kickstarted on Sunday. It will be open for 45 days. Thousands of people will be visiting the All India Industrial Exhibition.