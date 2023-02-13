Hyderabad

Google’s office receives hoax bomb; caller arrested from Hyderabad

Pune: a threat call was received by Tech giant Google’s Pune office about a bomb in the premises. The bomb detection and disposal squad reached the spot and carried out extensive searches, but found the call hoax.

Police arrested the caller from Hyderabad on Monday.

TOI quoted deputy commissioner of police (zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh s saying, “The office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Pune’s Mundhwa area, received a call late Sunday night that a bomb was kept in the office premises.”

