Govt planning to extend Hyderabad Metro Rail to other places in GHMC: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administrative and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday informed the Assembly that the government was planning to extend Hyderabad Metro Rail Project (Phase-II) to in and around places of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Replying to questions raised by the members of the house during the question hour, KTR said the Hyderabad city was growing enormously. Public transportation is the need of the hour for traffic conjunction.

Metro Rail Phase-II will cover– Airport Express Metro from Raidurg Metro station to Shamshabad Airport (31 km) and BHEL to Lakidikapul (26 km) and bridging a small gap of 5 km between Nagole and LB Nagar.

Airport Express Metro with a Cost of Rs 6,250 crore has been sanctioned as a fully owned State Government project. It will be completed in 3 years.

BHEL – Lakdikapul corridor proposal (Rs.8,455 crore) has been sent to Govt. of India for sanctioning it as a Joint Venture project of Government of India and Government of Telangana. This will take four years, he added.

KTR criticized that the Centre has extended its helping hand in the Metro Rail projects of Bangalore, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat but in Telangana questioning its viability. He hoped to sanction the project by the Centre.