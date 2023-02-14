Hajj 2023: Online application counters opened at Hajj House

Hyderabad: Telangana State Home Minister Muhammad Mahmood Ali inaugurated the online application counters for Hajj 2023 at Hajj House, Nampally.

Present on the occasion were, Chairman Hajj Committee Muhammad Saleem, Chairman Waqf Board Muhammad Masihullah Khan, Chairman Minority Finance Corporation Muhammad Imtiyaz Ishaq, AIMIM Member of Assembly Jafar Hussain Meraj, Executive Officer Hajj Committee B. Shafiullah, Members of Hajj Committee Syed Nizamuddin (Narsingi), Muhammad Jafar Khan, Maulana Mir Nadir Ali Rizvi and others.

Minister Muhammad Mahmood Ali, Chairman Hajj Committee Muhammad Saleem, Executive Officer Hajj Committee B. Shafiullah while addressing the reporters said that it is expected that this year more than 6 thousand pilgrims from Telangana state will leave for Hajj from Hyderabad to Jeddah. He said that septuagenarian pilgrims can perform Hajj with one member of their family.

They said that from February 10, pilgrims can submit online applications for Hajj which can be submitted till March 10. Those who are intending to go for Hajj should get their passports renewed as soon as possible. The intending Hajj pilgrims can cancel their journey only in 2 cases after their name is drawn by the State Hajj Committee. The first is in case of their death and the second is in case of their illness. According to the guidelines of the Hajj Committee of India, it is mandatory for Hajj pilgrims to get two vaccines of Covid.

Journey of Hajj will be of 30 to 40 days. Women who are above 45 years of age can perform Hajj without Mahram, but it is necessary for them to have a maximum of 4 women in their group. Chairman Hajj Committee Muhammad Saleem said that he will visit Saudi Arabia soon and meet the Consul General of India and make representations regarding providing facilities to Hajj pilgrims.

He said that the passports of Hajj pilgrims should be issued before March 10, 2023, which should be valid at least until February 3, 2024. He said that pilgrims will have to pay Rs 81,500 for the first installment and Rs 1,70,000 for the second installment. No limit has been set for Hajj pilgrims to carry Saudi Riyal. They can carry as many Saudi Riyals as they want. On an average, 350,000 to 400,000 rupees will be spent for Hajj this year.