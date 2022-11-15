Hajj expenses likely to be slashed from next year





Hyderabad: President Telangana State Haj Committee Muhammad Saleem said that from the next year, the expenses of the holy pilgrimage are expected to drop down by Rs. 1,00,000.



Talking to journalists in the office of Hajj Committee today, he said that the Hajj Committees of all the states of the country requested the Central Hajj Committee to reduce the expenses of the Holy Pilgrimage by Rs. 1,00,000. The committee responded positively to this request.





Muhammad Saleem said that he also urged the Central Hajj Committee to increase the Hajj quota of Telangana to 7000 and the quota of Andhra Pradesh to 3000. He said that a meeting of the Central Hajj Committee was held in New Delhi on November 12 in which Hajj committees from all the states requested the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani to reduce the Hajj expenses from Rs 4 lakh to 2.5 to 3 lakh.

He informed that Smriti Irani assured to consider this request. Mohammad Saleem said that recently Hajj expenses have increased to Rs. 4,00,000-4,50,000.

Private tour operators have also been requested to reduce the charges from next year.