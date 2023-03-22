Heavy rain predicted in 6 zones of Greater Hyderabad on March 24 and 25



Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in 6 zones of Greater Hyderabad on March 24 and 25. Rain is predicted in Charminar, Khairiatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad and Seri Lingampally areas.

An alert has been announced for these places. In these two days, there is a possibility of rain with winds in these zones. The Meteorological Department has requested the citizens to stay indoors and to come out of their houses only for essential work during these two days.