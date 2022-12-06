How the 30th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition is observed in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: The 30th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition was observed in Hyderabad peacefully. Police pickets were posted at sensitive places in the city and police teams patrolled to prevent any untoward incident. Police forces were deployed at various places.

An all-party general meeting was held at Masjid Ujale Shah Sahib Sayeedabad. Leaders of various parties and organizations addressed the public meeting to remember the Babri Masjid, its historical and religious status, and to make the coming generation aware of it.

Mujahid Hashmi President Awami Majlis-e-Amal said that the Babri Masjid was demolished in an evil manner which Indian Muslims can never forget. Khwaja Ali Babar President Rajendra Nagar Masjid Board made Muslims aware of their responsibility regarding the protection of mosques and said that it is the need of the hour that Muslims should make mosques the center for solving all their problems.

He advised Ummah to sink their differences.

Remembering Babri Masjid :



Babri Masjid was built in 1528 by general Mir Baqi, on the orders of the Mughal emperor Babur. The mosque was attacked and demolished by Hindu Kar Sevaks in 1992. 1/n pic.twitter.com/TMK6mLCXor — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) December 6, 2022

He said that holding such a protest meeting even in these circumstances shows that Muslims are not disappointed and are determined to change the situation. Mr. Muqimuddin Yasir son of late Maulana Naseeruddin Sahib also spoke on the occasion.

Dr. Muhammad Tawfiq led the proceedings of the meeting and prayed.

A large number of audience was present on the occasion. Muniruddin Mujahid President of Khair-e-Ummat Society and Mushtaq Malik President of Tehreek Muslim Shabban also addressed the gathering.

Muslim women too gathered in Hyderabad’s Saidabad area to protest the demolition of Babri Masjid 30 years ago. They appealed to Muslims to shut down their businesses and raise black flags at their residences.

The Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1999.