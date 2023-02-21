Hyderabad: 5-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Spine-chilling visuals of the incident were captured by a CCTV camera.

4-yr-old boy was killed today by stray dogs in Hyderabad. 21 deaths, over 2 lac dog bites in Kerala in 2022. What’s more effective? Castration of stray dogs or of dog activists?

pic.twitter.com/tPXAh5V99e — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) February 21, 2023

According to sources, the boy’s father worked as a security guard in Amberpet. On Sunday, the child, Pradeep, had accompanied his father to work. There he was surrounded by the dogs and was attacked.

The video shows child walking alone and then three dogs come charging towards the child and surround him. The dogs attacked him, brought him down and bit him all over. The child died on the spot.

Telangana’s Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao expressed grief over the incident. “Sincere condolences to the family. Very pained by what happened. Will do everything in our capacity to ensure this does not repeat,” he said.

An emergency meeting was called by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal called on Tuesday afternoon to discuss emergency measures to ensure such a horrific tragedy does not recur.