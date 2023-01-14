Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 6-year-old girl’s throat cut by Chinese manja

A six-year-old girl, Keerti, was seriously injured by a Chinese manja in Nagole, Hyderabad. 
A family was going to their native place on a bike for the festival of Sankranti. While passing through the Nagole flyover, the Chinese manja got stuck in the girl’s neck. When the girl cried in pain, the father stopped the bike and saw that the girl’s throat was badly cut.
Her parents rushed her to a local hospital. After examining the girl, the doctors said that her condition is critical. The girl is said to be under treatment in the hospital

