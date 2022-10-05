Hyderabad: 9-yr-old Mohammed Ali drowns in a pond in Chacha Nehru Park a day before his b’day

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali would have turned nine on Tuesday. However, in a tragic incident, the boy died after drowning in a pond at Mansahab Tank on Monday evening, just a day before his birthday celebrations.

Mohammed Ali, son of Razia Begum, was a resident of AC Guard. He had gone to Chacha Nehru Park at Mansahab Tank, along with his family members on Monday evening. While the family members were having fun in the park, the boy went missing.

The family searched for the boy in the park for a couple of hours but in vain. Then they informed the Humayun Nagar police. A case was booked and efforts to trace the boy began.

Finally, Mohammed Ali’s body was found in the pond of the park on Tuesday afternoon. The body was retrieved from the pond and shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

Police believe that the boy might have accidentally slipped into the pond while playing and drowned.

The family of Mohammed Ali was inconsolable at the incident. The boy’s father had passed away a couple of years ago and his mother Razia Begum a housemaid has been taking care of the family.