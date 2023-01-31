Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based govt lab conducts halal test

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 31 January 2023 - 20:37
0 210 Less than a minute
Hyderabad-based govt lab conducts halal test
Hyderabad-based govt lab conducts halal test

Hyderabad: Halal compliance is becoming increasingly popular for meat and meat products. City-based National Research Centre on Meat (NRCM) is conducting tests for exporters who want to get their products certified. It conducts DNA testing to confirm the absence of pork.

According to sources, NRCM scientist Vishnuraj M R said that their laboratory is NABL accredited for halal compliance. The lab can test any product for presence or absence of pork and the reports are globally acceptable.

Some countries including Malaysia and Indonesia need halal certification for export of food (meat, fish feed) or non-food (cosmetics) products.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 31 January 2023 - 20:37
0 210 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button