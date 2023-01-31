Hyderabad-based govt lab conducts halal test

Hyderabad: Halal compliance is becoming increasingly popular for meat and meat products. City-based National Research Centre on Meat (NRCM) is conducting tests for exporters who want to get their products certified. It conducts DNA testing to confirm the absence of pork.

According to sources, NRCM scientist Vishnuraj M R said that their laboratory is NABL accredited for halal compliance. The lab can test any product for presence or absence of pork and the reports are globally acceptable.

Some countries including Malaysia and Indonesia need halal certification for export of food (meat, fish feed) or non-food (cosmetics) products.