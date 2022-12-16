Hyderabad: Black magic performed at school; students panic stricken

Hyderabad: Some lemons and a doll were found inside school premises in Hyderabad triggering panic among students. It is believed that “black magic” was performed at the school by some miscreants.

“Black magic” was performed in front of a science lab at Hydershakote High School in Hyderabad’s Narsingi.

India Today quoted Hydershakote High School headmaster Kumar as saying, “On Sunday, some unidentified persons had performed some superstitious practices (Kshudra pooja) in front of the science lab and store room on the school premises. There were some elements (of black magic) along with lemon and dolls. The next morning, when the children came to school, they noticed it and they panicked.”

Advising students not to believe in such practices Kumar got the place cleaned up.