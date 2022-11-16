Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bomb threat at Saidabad creates panic

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 16 November 2022 - 17:27
Hyderabad: A man was arrested for making a hoax bomb call to Saidabad police on Tuesday, November 15.
Police arrested Mohd Akbar Khan, a resident of Santoshnagar in the old city.
According to sources, police control room received a call at 9.45 p.m. and information was flashed to the local Saidabad police station. The information triggered panic in the area.


A bomb disposal squad rushed the spot and conducted a thorough search for around three hours. Later the threat call was declared a hoax.


The caller was traced to Hafiz Baba Nagar and was booked under U/s 182, 186 IPC and 70(b).

