Hyderabad: Brain dead woman saves 7 lives

Hyderabad: Seven lives were saved by the doctors because of a brain dead woman.

39-year-old, Komaramma resident of Siddipet district had a bike accident on Bathukamma festival day.

The woman, who was riding a bike along with a pillion rider lost control of the vehicle and dashed a tree. She was seriously injured in the accident and was brought to the MGM hospital in Warangal for treatment. As she did not respond to the treatment she was shifted to the NIMS hospital in Hyderabad on October 7th.

Doctors declared her brain dead on October 10.

On the advice of Dr. Swarnalatha, the Chairman of the Jeevan Daan Trust, the deceased’s family decided to donate the woman’s organs.

Doctors removed her liver, two kidneys, two eyes and other organs and put into seven persons who were in need.