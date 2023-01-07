Hyderabad

Hyderabad breeder sells dog for a whopping Rs 20 crore; buyer names it 'Cadabom Hayder'

Hyderabad: A breeder in Hyderabad sold a Caucasian Shepherd dog to a Bengaluru man for a whopping Rs 20 crore.

According to the sources, the buyer Satish is the president of the Indian Dog Breeders’ Association and is known to buy expensive breeds of dogs. He said the dog is a rare breed in India and he named it Cadabom Hayder. The dog is 1.5 years old.

Recently the dog participated in a Trivandrum Kennel Club event and another dog show and won 32 medals for the best dog breed.

Described as fearless, bold, and kind the Caucasian Shepherd has the unique ability to attack wolves. It is said to be guardian breed. It is native to places like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ossetia, Dagestan, and parts of Russia.

