Hyderabad: Brothers come to blows over maintenance of elderly mother; jailed for 2 days

Hyderabad: Two brothers quarreled over the issue of maintenance of their old mother. They came to blows with eachother. Both of them complained to the police against each other. The police referred the matter to the court and the court sentenced the two brothers to 2-day imprisonment.

The one of its kind incident took place in the limits of Bowenpally Police Station in Hyderabad. According to Bowenpally police station inspector Ravi Kumar, the two brothers, Ramulu, 42, a private employee and Sailu, 40, a vegetable vendor, hail from New Bowenpally. They have an elderly mother who is currently with her younger son Sailu.

According to the inspector, Sailu went to Ramulu’s house on the 5th of this month to discuss regarding taking care of the mother. There was an argument between the two regarding the matter and later they came to blows with each other, after which both of them reached the police station and filed a complaint against each other.

Police registered a case against both and produced them in the court of 14th Special Metropolitan Magistrate of Secunderabad. The inspector said that the judge who heard the case sentenced both of them to jail for two days.