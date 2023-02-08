Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Car rams into shop, 2 injured

Hyderabad: Two people were slightly injured in a road accident that took place in Vanasthalipuram NGO Colony of Hyderabad city. The accident occurred on Tuesday morning when a young man who was driving under the influence of alcohol lost balance of the vehicle, as a result it overturned. The car crashed into the shutters of the shop.

The front part of the car was completely damaged in the accident and the two young people in the car were slightly injured. According to the local people, the two youths in the car were intoxicated. After the accident, they left the car and fled from the scene.

A large number of local people gathered there and alerted the police about it. The police reached there and registered a case. The police are trying to reach the owner of the car.

