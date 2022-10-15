Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chain snatching incident in broad daylight caught on camera

Chain snatcher was later caught

Rasia Hashmi Last Updated: 15 October 2022 - 17:10
Hyderabad: A chain snatcher snatched gold chain from a woman’s neck in broad daylight in Secunderabad area. He was later caught.

Around 11:00 in the morning, two women were walking on the road when a chain snatcher in a blue T-shirt reached there on foot. He snatched a gold ornament from the neck of a woman and was running away when the women chased him. 

Seeing them, the traffic police constable on duty chased the chain snatcher. He successfully caught the chain snatcher with the help of local people.

He was referred to Gopalapuram police. The police seized the jewelry from him.

The police are investigating to know if he is a habitual chain snatcher. 

Further investigation is underway.

