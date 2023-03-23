Hyderabad CP instructs to ensure all the festivals conclude smoothly

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramadan month and Sriramanavami, Hanuman jayanthi festivals falling in the same month, City Police Commissioner CV Anand instructed police personnel to ensure all the festivals conclude smoothly.

Reviewing a video conference with all SHOs, patrol car & blue colt staff officers & above rank officers, crucial wings on Tuesday, Anand stressed on crowd monitoring and traffic management at religious places, with officers instructed to remain vigilant and enhance visible policing to render swift response. Joint inspections with other departments along the procession routes were also mandated.

Furthermore, SHOs and DIs were instructed to stretch beyond their working hours during the festive month. The Commissioner also stressed the need to keep a close tab on hate mongers and netizens who post blasphemous or instigating posts on social media. Filing cases and expediting issuance of notices to the perpetrators were the directives given.

In addition, he also instructed all officers to minimize delays in the movement of processions and monitor them closely. “Bind over all communal rowdies, suspects sector wise & PS wise.Revive peace committees and on board members who have genuine intent to serve the community”, he added.

CP Anand reviewed the Fitcop stats and exhorted all officers to focus on health & fitness. All HCP officers should be on board & follow the diet & exercise instructions received through the app. He urged them to prefer millets over rice and make it a habit to exercise every day.

The city police chief also apprised about the new D-CAMO (Drones & Cameras Maintenance Organisation). He stated that it will coordinate with all Police Stations to take up repairs and maintenance. Targets were fixed PS wise to fix new CCTVs in strategic locations and grey points.

The City Police Commissioner emphasized the importance of anti-sabotage checks, liaising with other emergency services during the upcoming festivals. He urged everyone to work together to ensure that the celebrations are conducted peacefully and without any untoward incidents.