Hyderabad: Doctors removed 1,000 stones from man’s liver, gallbladder, bile duct

Hyderabad: Doctors at a Hyderabad hospital removed more than 1,000 stones from a 39-year-old patient’s liver, gallbladder and common bile duct. According to the hospital, the stones vary in size ranging from 5 mm to 50 mm.

The patient hails from West Bengal. He was suffering from recurrent attacks of abdominal pain and jaundice and required frequent hospitalisation for the last three years. On evaluation, it was found that there were multiple gallbladder and bile duct stones. The sizes of the stones ranged from the size of a peanut to that of a lemon

The surgery was done by the team led by Dr Kishore Reddy, Consultant – Liver Transplant & Hepato Pancreato Biliary (HPB) Surgeon at Medicover Hospitals at Hitec City in Hyderabad.

According to Dr Reddy, the patient’s entire biliary system, gallbladder, and liver were blocked with multiple stones.

The operation was successful and the patient was discharged after five days of surgery.