Hyderabad: Engineering student jumps to death from 9th floor of building

Hyderabad: An engineering student ended her life by jumping from the ninth floor of a building. The tragic incident occurred at Miyapur on Tuesday afternoon.

19-year-old, M Renuka, a resident of La Gardenia apartments was the student of B. Tech second year. She lived in Miyapur along with her parents.

Slipped into depression over some health issues, Renuka went to the ninth floor of the building and jumped to death on Tuesday at around 1.45 pm. Family members told. Falling in the open compound of the ground floor she died on the spot.

A case is registered and investigation is underway.