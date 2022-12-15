Hyderabad: Father, son injured in a mysterious explosion at dumping yard near Snow World

Hyderabad: A man and his son were injured in a mysterious explosion occurred at a garbage dumping yard near Snow World at the Lower Tank Bund under Gandhinagar Police Station limits.

The explosion took place when the father and son were picking garbage. The rag picker father and son duo, identified as Chandra and his son Suresh of Nancharla village of Kurnool district, are seriously injured. They were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Suresh’s condition is said to be critical.

Chikkadapalli ACP Yadagiri and Gandhinagar CI Mohan Rao reached the spot and took stock of the situation. It is suspected that the explosion occurred due to a box of chemicals. The police are probing the entire matter.