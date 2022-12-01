Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Footboarding on RTC bus costs college girl’s life

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 17:17
0 173 Less than a minute
Hyderabad: Footboarding on RTC bus costs college girl’s life
Footboarding on RTC bus costs college girl’s life (Image for Representation)

In a tragic incident, a college student succumbed to injuries she had suffered after she fell while travelling on the footboard of an RTC bus. The incident occurred at Dilsukhnagar.

17-year-old Mounica G, a student of Avanthi College died while undergoing treatment at NIMS on Tuesday afternoon.

The student was travelling in a crowded bus on November 1. She slipped and fell off the footboard of the bus. She came under the rear wheel of the bus and was seriously injured.

The girl underwent treatment at four hospitals and finally died of post-operative infection.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 17:17
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button