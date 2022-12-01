Hyderabad: Footboarding on RTC bus costs college girl’s life

In a tragic incident, a college student succumbed to injuries she had suffered after she fell while travelling on the footboard of an RTC bus. The incident occurred at Dilsukhnagar.

17-year-old Mounica G, a student of Avanthi College died while undergoing treatment at NIMS on Tuesday afternoon.

The student was travelling in a crowded bus on November 1. She slipped and fell off the footboard of the bus. She came under the rear wheel of the bus and was seriously injured.

The girl underwent treatment at four hospitals and finally died of post-operative infection.