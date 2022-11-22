Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Samad Siddiqui passes away

Former Rajya Sabha member Abdul Samad Siddiqui passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness. He was a veteran socialist politician and prominent educationist.

Siddiqui was a Member of Rajya Sabha from 1988 till 1994.

Abdul Samad Siddiqui made his political debut by joining Janata Party which later merged to form Janata Dal. He served as the National General Secretary of the Janata Dal.

When the Janata Dal split, he co-founded the Lok Shakti. Then he joined Bahujan Samaj Party in February 2013.