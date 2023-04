Hyderabad gears up for Jummat-Ul-Vida; elaborate arrangements in place

Hyderabad: Tomorrow is the last Friday of Ramadan. A large number of Muslims from different parts of Hyderabad city and different districts of the state come to Makkah Masjid to offer Friday prayers.

Extensive arrangements have been made for offering prayers on the roads surrounding the Makkah Masjid and near the Charminar.



After the Friday prayer, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi will address the gathering.