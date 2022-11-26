Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 1 cr seized at RGIA

Hyderabad: Customs Officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, near here have seized 1.821 kgs of gold, worth about Rs one crore from an air passenger.

The yellow metal was seized from a male passenger who arrived by a flight from Dubai, sources in Customs Department said on Saturday.

The gold was concealed in a carton box.

A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress, the sources added.

