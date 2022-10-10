Hyderabad: Historic Mir Alam Mandi to recover its lost glory

Hyderabad: While retaining its aura, the past grandeur of Mir Alam Mandi, the oldest and the most spacious market of Hyderabad will be restored.

The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) is taking the initiative of restoring the historic market with an estimated cost of Rs 10.50 crore. Telangana Today reported.

Efforts are on to restore the 200-year-old Nizam-era market to its original grandeur and preserve its historical significance.

As a part of the project, the Mir Alam Mandi arch/Kaman, which lost its original texture, is sporting a faded look and has also been chipped off in some places, will be strengthened.

Mir Alam Mandi was once a thriving business hub. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will also repair catch pits at various places in and around the market to bring back the lost glory.

As part of the exercise, the storm water drain at the vegetable Market will be remodelled, the entire place will be illuminated using LEDs, the roads will be restored, and a transformer will be set up for an uninterrupted power supply. Giving priority to sanitation at the market the bins will be installed at multiple places.

Mir Alam Mandi is spread over five acres and around 300 vendors make a living at this place.