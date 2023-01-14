Hyderabad: Justice Syed Saadatullah Hussaini passes away

Former judge of the United Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Syed Saadatullah Hussaini, resident of Badam Gali, Old Malakpet, Hyderabad, passed away.

He was 88 years old. He was born on November 24, 1936 in Hyderabad. Graduated with English Literature in 1959 and LLB from Osmania University in 1962, he enrolled himself as an advocate in 1963. He became a Judge of the United State of Andhra Pradesh High Court in May 1995 and retired in 1998.

According to sources close to the deceased, he was admitted to the hospital due to ill health, where he died during treatment.